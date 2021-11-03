CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.90 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90), Fidelity Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 35,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.56. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONSOL Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEIX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.