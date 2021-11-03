Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

STZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.69. The stock had a trading volume of 619,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $180.74 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

