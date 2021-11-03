Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.150-$10.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,117. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.69. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $180.01 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.