Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $203.41

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $203.41 and last traded at $203.28, with a volume of 272294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average is $180.13.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,748,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,831,000 after buying an additional 268,422 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,664,000 after buying an additional 283,866 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,928,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,018,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,723,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,236,000 after buying an additional 160,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.