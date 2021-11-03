ContentBox (BOX) Market Cap Reaches $2.07 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $1.28 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00024736 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00254377 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 469.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.