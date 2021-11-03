Continental Resources, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

CLR opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $24,316,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Continental Resources by 71.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

