Contrasting Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Fluidigm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Fluidigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A Fluidigm -40.46% -33.27% -14.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Singular Genomics Systems and Fluidigm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 87.59%. Fluidigm has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.72%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Fluidigm.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Fluidigm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A Fluidigm $138.14 million 2.76 -$53.02 million ($0.50) -10.02

Singular Genomics Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluidigm.

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats Fluidigm on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen R. Quake and Gajus V. Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

