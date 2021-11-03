CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.15

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 2380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 17.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

