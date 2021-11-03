CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Sells $579,640.00 in Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COR stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.85. 600,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,606. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.30.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.