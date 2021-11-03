CoreSite Realty Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.55.

COR opened at $147.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

