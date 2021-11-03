Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,468 Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $378,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

