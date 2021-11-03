Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $151,000 Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

