Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $179,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

