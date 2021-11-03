Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 320,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 686,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of CPG opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

