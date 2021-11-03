Cormark Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Friday, October 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $2.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

AEM stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $84.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after buying an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

