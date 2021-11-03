Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.45.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$3.61 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$898.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.56.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.