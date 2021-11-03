COTI 1-Day Volume Tops $104.18 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $504.46 million and approximately $104.18 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COTI has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00075343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,489.95 or 0.99681997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,544.64 or 0.07249464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002752 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.