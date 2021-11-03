Covetrus (CVET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Covetrus to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts expect Covetrus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVET stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

