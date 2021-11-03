Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.40

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.40 and last traded at $106.28, with a volume of 13189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $807,418. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

