Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,382 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Credicorp by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 58,257 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth $92,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth $583,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.