Credit Suisse Group Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $69.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

ACHC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $62.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.53. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 23.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 84,171 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 49.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 99.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 155,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

