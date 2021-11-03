Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Crescent Point Energy worth $73,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CPG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.71. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

