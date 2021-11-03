Cricut (CRCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRCT stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRCT. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,420,173 shares of company stock worth $97,224,841 and sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cricut stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

