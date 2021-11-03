Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust Sells 8,954 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $228,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CRNX stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 144,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,629. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,492,000 after buying an additional 180,632 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after buying an additional 338,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

