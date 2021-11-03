Critical Comparison: Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) vs. Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) and Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and Twin Vee PowerCats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries 0 3 1 0 2.25 Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus price target of $197.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Twin Vee PowerCats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries 7.81% 34.50% 8.19% Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Twin Vee PowerCats’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries $9.36 billion 0.86 $696.00 million $10.00 19.99 Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines. The Technical Solutions segment provides professional services, including fleet support, integrated missions solutions, nuclear and environmental, and oil and gas services. The company was founded on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Newport News, VA.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

