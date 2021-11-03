Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.18 million.

Several analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. 535,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,379. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

