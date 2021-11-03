CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CFO Benjamin R. Clouse Acquires 7,400 Shares of Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $735.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 99,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 69.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

