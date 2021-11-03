CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Melvin Capital Management LP

Melvin Capital Management LP trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,000 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $207,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,899 shares of company stock worth $41,127,524. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.14. 32,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.03 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $297.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.