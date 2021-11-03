Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,621.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CWLDF opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Crown Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Crown Resorts Company Profile

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

