Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,621.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CWLDF opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Crown Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.
Crown Resorts Company Profile
