Cryoport (CYRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cryoport to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cryoport stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,403.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cryoport stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Cryoport worth $20,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

