CryptoBonusMiles Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $690,012.33 and approximately $3,689.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00219742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00097771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

