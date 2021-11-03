Cryptrust (CTRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37,957.81

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $37,957.81 and approximately $854.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptrust has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00079625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00075190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00102698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,979.82 or 0.99911603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,541.58 or 0.07204793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io

