Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 26,417 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,417 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

