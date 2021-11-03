Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $6.40 on Wednesday, hitting $235.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.39 and a 200-day moving average of $242.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

