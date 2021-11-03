Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.25 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CURLF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $9.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.