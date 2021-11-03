Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Lowered to $20.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curaleaf from C$32.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

OTCMKTS:CURLF remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,339. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.