Curate (XCUR) Price Reaches $4.07 on Top Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Curate has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Curate has a market cap of $32.87 million and $2.45 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00006464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00050670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00224116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00099217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

