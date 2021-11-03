CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

CURO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CURO Group to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

CURO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 260,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,438. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $690.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $721,460.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

