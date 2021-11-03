CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
CURO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CURO Group to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.
CURO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 260,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,438. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $690.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $20.81.
CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.
In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $721,460.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.