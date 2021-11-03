Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.465-2.515 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.200-$7.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.52. 136,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.54. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $89.37 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Curtiss-Wright stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

