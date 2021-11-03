CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.
Shares of CVI opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.
CVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
