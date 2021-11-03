CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Shares of CVI opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.