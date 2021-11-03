CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS.
CVR Energy stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVR Energy has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 1,274.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 273,492 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of CVR Energy worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
