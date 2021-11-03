CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $385.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 5,827.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CTMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

