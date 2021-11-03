Cytosorbents (CTSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cytosorbents to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. On average, analysts expect Cytosorbents to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $255.01 million, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.42. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cytosorbents stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Cytosorbents worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.