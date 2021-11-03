DA Davidson Increases Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $72.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

BCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,836. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 60.06%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.