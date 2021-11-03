Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €95.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAI. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.14 ($110.76).

ETR:DAI opened at €87.09 ($102.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a twelve month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a twelve month high of €84.10 ($98.94). The company has a market cap of $93.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €75.45.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

