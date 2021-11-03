Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $110,687,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $7.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.50. 107,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,101. The stock has a market cap of $218.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.