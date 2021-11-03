Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 436.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.07 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

