David E. Simonelli Sells 1,406 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $21,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $973.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,740,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,719 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 412.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 194,940 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 140,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 102,549 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

