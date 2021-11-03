David R. Horn Sells 10,000 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David R. Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00.

NASDAQ:SEER traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. 226,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,886. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.86. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seer by 549.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 214,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,980,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seer by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 43,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SEER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

