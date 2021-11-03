DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.
Shares of DCP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. 671,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 3.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.
DCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
About DCP Midstream
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
