DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of DCP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. 671,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 3.40.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DCP Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 70,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of DCP Midstream worth $56,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.